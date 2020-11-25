Man dead in Terrell shooting, police say

A man was shot to death in a Terrell backyard Wednesday morning, police said.
Terrell police said they responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of S. Frances Street at 11:26 a.m. They found 31-year-old Bryon McClelland dead from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a house. Next of kin have been notified, police said.
Police said they know who the suspected shooter is and the shooter remains at large.
This is the second reported shooting in Terrell this week. A 23-year-old man was arrested hours after a shooting Tuesday in Terrell left one person critically wounded and a car crashed into a church, police said.