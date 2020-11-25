Man dead in Terrell shooting, police say

Police said they know who the suspected shooter is, and the shooter remains at large.

A man was shot to death in a Terrell backyard Wednesday morning, police said.

Terrell police said they responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of S. Frances Street at 11:26 a.m. They found 31-year-old Bryon McClelland dead from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a house. Next of kin have been notified, police said.

