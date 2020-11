The three suspects followed him and hit him with a gun, police said.

A man was hit with a gun during an attempted robbery overnight Wednesday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the incident around 2:20 a.m. on the 7700 block of East R. L. Thornton Freeway.

The man told police that when three people tried to rob him, he began to run away from them. They followed him and hit him with a gun, police said. He was not shot, however.

The three suspects then left the location.