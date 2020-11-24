Man arrested on murder charge after body found during welfare check in North Oak Cliff, police say

Daniel William Slusser, a 60-year-old man, was found dead in North Oak Cliff. The medical examiner used fingerprints to identify him.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of a man found last week in North Oak Cliff.

Adglaido Amaya Esparza was booked into the Dallas County jail early Tuesday on a murder charge. His bail has been set at $500,000.

He is accused of killing 60-year-old Daniel Williams Slusser, who was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner through his fingerprints, police said.

Officers were dispatched on a welfare check around 8:40 a.m. to the 2100 block of Fort Worth Avenue, where they found a man "lying on the ground unresponsive," according to police.

Police said Slusser did not have any identification on him when officers found him dead on the ground near an auto parts store.

There have been more than 220 homicides in Dallas this year, according to police records.

Dallas police Chief Reneé Hall said this month that she is sending more officers to patrol high crime areas in an effort to slow the spike in violent crime.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that state troopers would be sent to Dallas to help investigate crimes.