23-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting that left man critically injured in Terrell, police say

TERRELL, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night, hours after a shooting in Terrell left one person critically wounded and a car crashed into a church, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the 800 block of St. Luke Street, a caller reported to police.

A man had been shot, knocked on the caller's door and they called the police, officials said. Arriving officers found the gunshot victim and a car that had hit the front of the nearby Mt. Moriah Church building on the 800 block of South Park Street.

The car had gunshot markings, police said.

The victim was in critical condition when he was taken to a Dallas hospital via Care Flight Ground and Air teams. His condition has since improved and he is expected to survive, officials said early Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers were working with Terrell police on the case and authorities said they arrested Deelvin Deshaun Smith, a 23-year-old Terrell man, in connection to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Smith "gave a full confession" and said he is being held on a charge of aggravated assault at the Terrell Municipal Holding Facility.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Lt. J. Whitworth at 469-474-2642.