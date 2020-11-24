5 people taken into custody after auto theft, chase in Garland

Officers said they found a handgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

Five people face charges in connection with an auto theft that turned into a police chase Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 5:30 a.m., a person called Garland police to report that his truck was taken by a group of people while he left it running near the 700 Block of Laguna Drive.

According to authorities, the person later found his vehicle at the next street but was confronted by an armed person, so he stepped away.

At that point, police said the group left in a red pickup truck and a black passenger car. Officers were able to locate the black car but said it sped off after an attempted traffic stop.

That's when officials said the driver led officers on a pursuit through Mesquite, which stopped in Dallas. Officers said they found a handgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

Authorities said four juveniles and a man were taken into custody.

The adult, who has been identified as 18-year-old Garry Coleman. He faces several charges including burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and engaging in criminal activity.