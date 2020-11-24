Cowboys cancel Tuesday's practice due to medical emergency involving staff member

The Cowboys said the incident was not COVID-19 related.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will not practice Tuesday due to a medical emergency involving a staff member.

The incident was not related to COVID-19, according to the information provided by the team.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will not have his press conference Tuesday morning. Players are not scheduled to speak with reporters either.

The announcement was made minutes after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wrapped up his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

"We've had no positive [COVID-19] tests this week," Jones asserted on Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday, less than 24 hours after he played 89% of the team's offensive snaps vs. the Cowboys.

The Vikings have not clarified if Thielen tested positive or was placed on the list due to potential exposure.

Thielen totaled eight catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's, 31-28, loss to the Cowboys.

"We are in most heightened protocol, as we speak, as we’ve been in all season," Jones said.

Dallas is a short week with the Washington Football Team coming to town for the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game Thursday.