COVID-19 updates: Denton mayor 'currently receiving medical care' after positive test, officials say

Hospitalizations have been spiking across Texas, including parts of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Denton Mayor Chris Watts is currently receiving medical care after he tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago, city officials said.

He began to self-quarantine after he was notified of potential exposure to coronavirus. His mayoral work will be limited while he continues to be treated and recover from the virus, officials said.

“I ask everyone in our community to continue to treat this virus seriously and take all necessary precautions over the Thanksgiving holiday to protect your loved ones and help stem the spread of this virus,” Watts said in a statement.

City officials are wishing him a speedy recovery and said no further details would be released.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Changes to COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Walmart

Walmart announced changes to its drive-thru testing sites as winter approaches.

COVID-19 testing sites at three local stores will transition to the curbside pickup of self-administered kits. Testing kits can be requested online.

Curbside pickup is available at the following two Walmarts:

802 E US Hwy 80, Forney, Texas, 75126

1213 E Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton, Texas, 75006

Another option at a third Walmart location is pharmacy drive-thru pickup, where a pharmacist observes the person take the test:

2650 S Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, Texas, 75052

Kits are available for anyone who meets CDC and state testing guidelines. Walmart officials ask that people remain in their vehicles when picking up their tests.

More information regarding testing pickup could be found here.

COVID-19 patients at Children's Dallas

A spokesperson for Children's Medical Center Dallas stated Tuesday that 12 patients that are hospitalized have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital said the overall total of patients who had contracted COVID-19 since tracking began is 1,638.

Midland rejects ordinance enforcing Texas' mask mandate

The city council in Midland has declined to approve ordinances related to enforcing Texas’ mask mandate. It was the second time in as many weeks that the city council rejected approving mask-related ordinances.

One of the ordinances debated Monday would have required businesses to place signs telling customers that they have to wear masks.

A resolution that would have called on police to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask order was also rejected.

Also, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is facing backlash after posting a meme on Twitter Saturday that some see as being insensitive to the coronavirus crisis in Texas, particularly in El Paso.