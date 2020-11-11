Man faces capital murder charge in 2014 execution-style deaths of mother, daugher

On Oct. 2, Christopher Joseph Gonzalez, 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at his home in Baytown, Texas.

A man has been arrested and faces a capital murder charge in connection with a 2014 cold case, Dallas police said.

Dallas police said Gonzalez was identified on April 23, 2020, as the suspect in the April 2014 execution style killings of Ammy Soumphonphakdy, 50, and her daughter Debbie Thammavongsa, 18, inside of their home at 3534 Western Park Drive.

Police said Soumphonphakdy, Thammavongsa, and a third victim -- a man who has not been identified -- were all shot once in the head.

Records indicated that Thammavongsa was the one who called 911 for help.

Soumphonphakdy and Thammavongsa were transported to a local hospital, where they later died. The third victim was also transported to a local hospital and survived.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that two men in their 20s, driving a red Dodge Challenger, argued with Soumphonphakdy, police said.

A witness told police one of the men drove away from the scene in the Challenger. Multiple witnesses reported seeing the Challenger before police arrived at the scene.

But the case went cold due to lack of evidence, and all leads were exhausted.

In 2018, friends of the family asked if police could give the case another look.

Homicide Detective John Valdez followed up on the case and looked into existing evidence. He was able to identify Gonzalez as the suspect.