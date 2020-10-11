Dallas police release video footage from club where 3 people were fatally shot

Police said Monday that investigators want to identify two people seen in the surveillance footage.

Dallas police released video surveillance and images Monday in an October fatal shooting at a nightclub.

One person, 20-year-old Cameron Craig, has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 25 shooting at Aces of Dallas, which left three people dead.

Darry Wayne Nellums Jr., 26, died at the club on Manana Drive. Demarion Marquis Glasco, 27, and Tavion Ellis Rice, 29, were also shot at the club and later died at the hospital.

Police said Monday that investigators are seeking the identities of two other people in connection with the case.

Officials said they want to identify two people seen walking into the club. Police did not say why they wanted the people identified.

Craig was identified as a suspect in the shooting on Nov. 1 and was arrested on Nov. 3. He remains in the Dallas County jail on a charge of capital murder.