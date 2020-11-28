x
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Terrell

Bryron McClelland, 31, was found shot to death in a Terrell backyard Wednesday morning, police said.
A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night and is accused in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Terrell, police said.

Bryron McClelland, 31, was found shot to death in a Terrell backyard Wednesday morning, police said.

Roosevet Daniel Rider Jr., 34, of Terrell turned himself in on the active murder warrant around 9 p.m. Friday, police said.

On Wednesday, Terrell police responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of S. Frances Street at 11:26 a.m. They found McClelland dead from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a house, police said.

This is the second reported shooting in Terrell this week. A 23-year-old man was arrested hours after a shooting Tuesday in Terrell left one person critically wounded and a car crashed into a church, police said.

