Child killed in major crash on Interstate 35, officials say

DALLAS — A young child was killed after a rollover crash Thursday night on Interstate 35 in Northwest Dallas, officials say.
The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. just before the Northwest Highway exit, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
Officials on scene say good Samaritans stopped to help transport the child to the hospital after it was ejected from the vehicle, but pulled over a short distance later and called police after realizing the child had died.
The crash is still under investigation.