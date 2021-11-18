Man accused of murdering ex-wife in Northeast Dallas store parking lot

Dallas police say they are searching for Miguel Angel Chavez Lopez in the shooting death of Belma Franco.

DALLAS — A mother of three was murdered in the parking lot of an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Northeast Dallas Saturday afternoon.

“I’m very very broken, she was so young,” said Ofelia Hernandez, the victim’s ex-sister-in-law.

Hernandez says Belma Franco was supposed to meet her for lunch, and hours later, she was murdered.

“We texted three hours before she was killed. We were supposed to have lunch together,” said Hernandez.

Dallas police are looking for her ex-husband.

Police say Miguel Angel Chavez Lopez shot Franco to death, and he allegedly shot her boyfriend. Hernandez says it happened in front of the couple’s 7-year-old son.

“We don’t know what intentions he has, he needs to be caught,” said Hernandez.

Authorities say Franco’s boyfriend was shot multiple times, and he is hospitalized.

“Eight times. Belma was shot three times. She started this new relationship with this new man,” said Hernandez.

Franco was just 46 years old, and a loving mother to her 3 children. She worked at an apartment complex as a manager. Her dreams were to buy a home for her children. She was saving up money for that.

“She did everything she can for them,” said Hernandez.

Her family made sure to keep the faith alive.

“We shared scriptures of building her, encouraging her to move forward,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez is asking the public to please call police with any tips.

“He needs to be caught. He’s a danger to society,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says the three children are being kept in secure location, until the suspect has been caught. There will be a private viewing for Franco on Friday in the Oak Cliff area.