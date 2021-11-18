15-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Mesquite beauty supply store, police say

The juvenile faces a charge of capital murder.

MESQUITE, Texas — A 15-year-old faces a capital murder charge the the death of a man killed in a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery at a Mesquite beauty supply store, police said.

Officers responded to Victoria's Beauty Supply at 1839 N. Galloway Ave. in Mesquite around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, police said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground. Officials took that man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mesquite police said in a statement later Thursday morning they had arrested a Mesquite 15-year-old in this case. The juvenile faces a charge of capital murder.

If anyone has any further information about this crime, contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290.