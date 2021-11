One person was in custody and was being questioned by police. The three others remain at large, police said.

DALLAS — A male victim was shot during a robbery Tuesday night outside a Costco Business Center in northeast Dallas, police said.

It happened in the 8200 block of Park Lane, near The Shops of Park Lane.

The male victim was pronounced dead. According to preliminary information, police believe there were four other people involved in the incident.

One person was in custody and was being questioned by police. The three others remain at large, police said.