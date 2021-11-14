Irving police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson ran away from her home early Sunday. She has a learning disability and gets confused at times.

IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing early Sunday.

Irving police said Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson ran away from her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, Ferguson has a learning disability, gets confused at times about where she's walking and does not like to be touched.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a blue top and multi-color Vans shoes.