Father of 4 killed in apparent road rage shooting in Dallas, police still seeking suspect

Dallas police identified the victim in Saturday’s apparent road rage incident as 48-year-old Juan Manuel Hurtado.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 7:40 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate 30 service road, just before Interstate 45, according to police.

Police said a 911 caller reported there was a shooting between two vehicles.

“I lost my best friend, my dad, my everything,” said Anahi Hurtado, the victim’s daughter.

Hurtado said her father went to get his truck fixed before he started work on Monday morning.

“He was shot multiple times,” said Hurtado.

He was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Hurtado was a father of four, a husband of 30 years and a grandfather.

“I couldn’t say goodbye,” said Hurtado.

Hurtado’s family said he came to this country when he was a teenager and worked as a construction worker, despite having one arm.

“A lot of people thought he couldn’t do anything. But he was better than a lot of people with two arms,” said Hurtado.

Family members are begging the public for help.

“We want this closure. We don’t want this open. I don’t want to tell my kids your grandpa was murdered,” said Marilo Pacheco, the victim’s daughter-in-law.

Further details such as any possible suspects or motive were not immediately released as the investigation continues. The suspect was driving a light or silver colored truck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 214-671-3650. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214-373-8477.