1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting in northeast Dallas store parking lot

DALLAS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Dallas Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened outside an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in the 6300 block of Northwest Highway. Yellow crime scene tape could be seen in a section of the parking lot, but it was taken down later in the evening.

Police said a woman and man were leaving the area when they were confronted by the suspected gunman. According to police, the suspect shot them multiple times, killing the woman and critically injuring the man.

The man was transported to a hospital. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said the suspect remains at large. Details on the suspect were not immediately made available as the investigation continues.