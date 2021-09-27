K-9 officer helps officials seize over $100K at Dallas Love Field

The suitcase contained only blankets and two bubble envelopes with the money, Dallas police say.

DALLAS — A Dallas Love Field K-9 officer is being praised after sniffing out a suitcase full of money late last week.

Dallas Police posted on their Facebook page about K-9 Ballentine's latest efforts that helped the department's interdiction squad seize $106,829.

On Dec. 2, police said Ballentine alerted fellow officers to a checked-in bag at Dallas Love Field. The suitcase contained only blankets and two large bubble envelopes with the money.

The owner of the suitcase, a 25-year-old woman from Chicago, was not arrested. WFAA asked Dallas police for more details, but they did not elaborate further on the case because it is still under investigation.

This is not the first time K-9 Ballentine's nose has helped in cracking cases. The K-9 officer also was instrumental in the seizure of 6.5 pounds of marijuana in late September. Days prior to that seizure, he found 42 pounds of marijuana being transported through Dallas Love Field.