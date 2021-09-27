K-9 officer helps bust 42 pounds of marijuana at Dallas Love Field Airport

K-9 Officer Ballentine alerted authorities after detecting a narcotics odor from two suitcases.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced 42 pounds of marijuana were confiscated at Dallas Love Field Airport on Saturday.

Police said the Love Field Interdiction Squad intercepted two suitcases of marijuana after K-9 Officer Ballentine positively alerted a narcotic odor.

Police said the suitcases arrived at the airport from San Jose, California and were destined for New Orleans.

“Due to Canine Bellantine’s great training, in detecting all types of narcotics, a search warrant was obtained by the Love Field Interdiction Squad,” police said in a news release.