Dallas police ask for public's help after man dies days later from shooting

DALLAS — A man found shot outside the Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Center in late November died Saturday due to his injuries, police said.
Dallas police identified the man as 41-year-old Cornelious Williams. Authorities are unaware of a motive and ask for the public’s assistance.
Williams was found shot at 621 N. Hall Street on Nov. 28 at 2:50 a.m. A detective initially investigated the case as an aggravated assault. The case has now been reassigned to a homicide detective.
The homicide unit asks anyone with information to contact detective Phillip Wheeler, at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in this case.