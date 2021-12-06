Dallas police ask for public's help after man dies days later from shooting

Dallas police responded to the initial shooting on Nov. 28 and transported the man to a local hospital.

DALLAS — A man found shot outside the Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Center in late November died Saturday due to his injuries, police said.

Dallas police identified the man as 41-year-old Cornelious Williams. Authorities are unaware of a motive and ask for the public’s assistance.

Williams was found shot at 621 N. Hall Street on Nov. 28 at 2:50 a.m. A detective initially investigated the case as an aggravated assault. The case has now been reassigned to a homicide detective.

The homicide unit asks anyone with information to contact detective Phillip Wheeler, at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.