2 dead following 3 shootings overnight in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police responded to three shootings overnight, two of which were deadly, police said.
Peavy Road
Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Peavy Road.
The complainant was found at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Sumter Drive
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Sumter Drive where they found a male with a gunshot wound, police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the suspect to a local hospital where he died of his injury, police said.
Rayville Drive
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Rayville Drive. A man was shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.