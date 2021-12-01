2 dead following 3 shootings overnight in Dallas, police say

Dallas police responded to three shootings overnight, two of which were deadly, police said.

Peavy Road

Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Peavy Road.

The complainant was found at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Sumter Drive

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Sumter Drive where they found a male with a gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the suspect to a local hospital where he died of his injury, police said.

Rayville Drive