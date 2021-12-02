1 dead in possible road rage shooting along US 75 in Dallas, police say

Police said they responded to the shooting around 2:10 p.m. Thursday near the North Central Expressway service road and Forest Lane.

DALLAS — One person is dead after a shooting along U.S. 75 in Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 2:10 p.m. near the North Central Expressway service road and Forest Lane.

Arriving officers learned a man in his 30s was shot and killed and that there was one person in custody, according to police. Police said it's believed that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to police, a person began shooting at the other on the highway, but it's unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.

When the vehicles got onto the service road, police said gunshots were exchanged as they were stopped in traffic.

The man who was shot got out of his vehicle, a black pickup truck, and collapsed on the roadway, police said.

Further details such the identities of those involved or how the shooting started were not immediately released as the investigation continues.