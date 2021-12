It happened about 11 p.m. at southbound Interstate 25 and Royal Lane

DALLAS — One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in northwest Dallas, police said.

It happened about 11 p.m. at southbound Interstate 25 and Royal Lane. Police say the person was trying to cross the interstate when they were struck.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and the female was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.