Man found shot, killed in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed was found in a vacant lot Wednesday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 11:25 p.m. to the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue where they found a man, believed to be in his 60s, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the man was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Officers at the scene told WFAA that a person was going to a house in the area and saw the man lying in the field.

The investigation is ongoing.