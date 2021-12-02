x
Crime

Man found shot, killed in Dallas, police say

Officers at the scene told WFAA that a person was going to a house in the area and saw the man lying in the field.
DALLAS — A man was shot and killed was found in a vacant lot Wednesday night in Dallas, police said. 

Officers responded about 11:25 p.m. to the 3000 block of Alabama Avenue where they found a man, believed to be in his 60s, police said. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the man was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

