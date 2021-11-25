UPDATE: 2 additional arrests made for homicide in park, Haltom City Police say

All three suspects face capital murder charges.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police have arrested two more people connected to the fatal shooting that happened in a North Texas park, Haltom City Police said.

On Nov. 15, police found two teenagers who died in a shooting at a park in Haltom City.

On Monday, police said they had arrested one juvenile male while identifying two other men involved in the case. Police announced Thursday they arrested these other two suspects.

The second suspect is 17-year-old Rylin Montgomery. He turned himself in Wednesday. The last suspect is a juvenile male and El Paso police arrested him Thursday morning.

All three face capital murder charges.

Montgomery is being held on a $750,000 bond in the Tarrant County Jail.

Haltom City Police responded to reports of gunfire on Nov. 15 around 3:30 p.m. at a basketball court at North Park, located at 5220 Denton Highway.

Investigators identified the two teens as 16-year-old Daijhuan Jones, of North Richland Hills, and 17-year-old Isaiah Mendoza, of Haltom City, police said.

Daijhuan was a student at Birdville High School and Isaiah went to Winfree Academy in North Richland Hills, police said.

Birdville ISD released a statement on Nov. 16: