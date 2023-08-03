Italy, Texas woman accused of killing three children now faces more charges, jail records say

Shamaiya Hall now faces additional charges in the stabbings of her children at their home in Italy, Texas.

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — Two additional charges have been added to the jail record of Shamaiya Hall, the 25-year-old woman accused of killing her three children and injuring two others at their home Italy, Texas last week.

Hall already faced three charges of capital murder in the killings. She now faces two charges of aggravated assault against a family member, with a weapon, according to Ellis County jail records.

In addition to her three children who died, Hall is accused of stabbing her two other children, authorities said.

Family members have identified the children who died as six-year-old Legend Chapell and five-year-old twins Aliyah and Ayden Martin.

The children who were injured in the stabbings have not been named, but authorities said they are four years old and 13 months old.

Child Protective Services confirmed to WFAA that all five children were siblings.

The incident unfolded Friday at a home near Stafford Elementary School in Italy, a town of around 2,000 people located off Interstate 35E in Ellis County, south of Dallas.

Sources with CPS told WFAA that Hall allegedly stabbed her children when a CPS worker, who suspected Hall was having unsupervised visitations with her children, arrived at the scene to check on her unannounced.

The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office confirmed that CPS had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called 911 for help.

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why," CPS officials told WFAA in a statement.

Hall was arrested and booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Ellis County. Her bond has been set at a total of $6 million; $2 million for each capital murder charge.