Investigation underway after man tried abducting girl who was walking home, Corinth police say

Corinth police said the man walked toward the girl, grabbed her by the arm, and tried to pull her to the truck, but she was able to escape.

CORINTH, Texas — Corinth police are investigating an incident after they said a man tried to pull a girl into his truck Thursday afternoon while she was walking home from school.

Authorities said around 4 p.m., the girl was walking on Robinson Road between Pine Hills Lane and Berkley Drive when a brown/tan pickup, possibly mid-2000’s model with a camper shell drove by her.

Corinth police said a man walked toward the girl, grabbed her by the arm, and tried to pull her to the truck, but she was able to escape.

Investigators said the suspect returned to the pickup and the truck sped away. The girl told police she believed the vehicle had been following her since March 31.

Police officials described the Hispanic man as being about 6 feet tall, heavier set, with dark brown hair that is possibly dyed, with a light brown and gray goatee, and glasses. They also said he was "older" but did not give an estimated age.

The girl said the man had a possible skull tattoo on his left arm and a cut or scar on his left eyebrow.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and did not release any other details. Anyone with more details about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Corinth police at 940-349-1600, option 9.