Police: Investigation underway after man tried to kidnap jogger in Corinth

CORINTH, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man tried to kidnap a woman who was jogging Saturday morning in Corinth, officials said.

The woman told police she was running around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Oakmont and Park Palisades Drive when a lighter grey 4-door sedan, possibly a Mercury, with an unknown license plate pulled up next to her.

The vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and that's when the driver pulled out a handgun and told the woman to get inside his vehicle, police said. The man continued to yell at the victim while waving the handgun.

The woman was able to run away, went to a nearby house, and asked for help. Police said the driver left the area and headed north on Oakmont Drive.

"Today’s incident occurred in broad daylight. Help us identify this individual before he acts again," Corinth police said.

It's the second time an incident like this has happened this week, police said. The first incident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday when it was still dark outside.

Investigators said the man was wearing a medical-style mask, sunglasses, and a light-colored hoodie. Officials did not release specific details about the man's physical appearance.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was driving is asked to call 911 or Corinth police at 940-349-1600, option 9.