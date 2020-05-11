2 men arrested following kidnapping incident near Dallas Love Field

Authorities said both of the victims were located and were not injured.

Two men are accused of kidnapping a man and an infant at gunpoint in Dallas, police said.

Dallas police said the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Hedgerow Drive.

The victim's relative told officers that 28-year-old George Cole III and 39-year-old Alfonzo Mornes were both armed when they took the victims at gunpoint.

Dallas Police arrest two carjacking suspects who forced a father and his baby at gunpoint to drive them throughout the city while demanding the dads cash. DPD locates the car and take two men in to custody. Dad and baby are ok. pic.twitter.com/ruqRGuHXTP — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) November 4, 2020

According to investigators, the relative later received a phone call demanding money for the return of the victims.

Authorities said they were able to locate Cole and Mornes, but the two suspects then led police on a chase.

At some point, the two men abandoned the vehicle and ran from officers, according to authorities. Both men were eventually arrested.

They were both booked into Lew Sterrett Jail on aggravated kidnapping charges.