Arlington police to provide update in Amber Hagerman case on 25th anniversary of her death

The news conference will take place at 1600 E. Abram Street Parking lot. In 1996, it was the Winn-Dixie parking lot where Amber Hagerman was abducted.

The Arlington Police Department said it plans to announce new details in the abduction and killing of Amber Hagmerman during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Hagerman was killed when she was nine years old on Jan. 13, 1996. She was kidnapped while riding her bike in a parking lot of an abandoned grocery store in East Arlington, according to officials

Detectives said a man driving a black pickup truck grabbed Hagerman from her bike and drove away. Her body was later found in a creek about four miles away from where she was kidnapped, police said.

Jimmie Kevil, a primary witness told detectives that Hagerman screamed and tried to kick her abductor, according to officials.

Hagerman's kidnapping and death is what prompted the current-day AMBER Alert system.

Twenty-five years later, Hagerman's killer has yet to be caught.

Arlington police said the purpose of Wednesday's news conference in an effort to generate new tips that may assist with the investigation.

“I implore the media and public to ensure the focus on this 25th anniversary of Amber’s kidnapping remains on finding the killer and bringing him to justice,” said Donna Williams, the mother of Hagerman.

In addition to Oak Farms Dairy offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, Arlington police have set up a dedicated tipline.

The community can call the police department's tipline at 817-575-8823.

Authorities said the most updated suspect and vehicle description include:

White or Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s (as of 1996), who is under 6 feet tall, with a medium build, and has brown or black hair. Vehicle: Black 1980s or 1990s full size, fleetside pickup truck, short wheelbase, single cab, the rear window was clear, no sliding window, no chrome (solid black in color), no striping, truck was in good condition with no visible damage.