Investigation underway after 35-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Worth

Authorities say a witness drove the victim to John Peter Smith Hospital. The victim died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot several times overnight, Fort Worth police say.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital after the victim arrived there in a private vehicle.

Authorities say 35-year-old Marcus Samuels had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital.

Detectives say the shooting had occurred near the 6300 block of Woodway Drive and that a witness had driven Samuels to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, officials say.

