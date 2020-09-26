Grand Prairie police investigating after man shot, killed at apartment complex

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway.

Grand Prairie police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect, or suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex overnight, officials say.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway. The caller told police a person was shot and lying outside one of the buildings.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 26-year-old Mario Cantarero, and immediately rendered first aid.

Cantarero was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.