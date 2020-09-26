x
Investigation underway after man found shot in Burleson, police say

Around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Whispering Oaks Street in response to a shooting.
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Burleson, authorities said. 

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Whispering Oaks Street in response to a shooting. 

When deputies arrived, they found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was still alive and was transported to the hospital. 

Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time. 

