Investigation underway after 3 people found dead in Dallas

Officials said a person called authorities Saturday after finding a man and two women dead near the 10300 block of Gardner Road.

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead Saturday in Dallas.

Officials said around 11:55 a.m., police responded to a shooting call near the 10300 block of Gardner Road.

Officials said a person called authorities after finding a man and two women dead. The victims' names have not been released at this time.

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators did not release immediate details about who killed the three people.