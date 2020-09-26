1 dead after shooting at Dallas apartment, police say

Witnesses told officers they believed someone had been shot. When officers entered the apartment they found a man dead, police said.

Police responded to an apartment Friday afternoon in the 2700 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

Witnesses told officers they believed someone was injured in the shooting, officials said. When officers entered the apartment they found a man dead.

Police were still investigating what led to the shooting.