2 teens injured in shooting at Rhoton Park in Carrollton

Two teens were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Carrollton police said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at 2250 Ridgedale Drive.

Officials said a large group of teens were at Rhoton Park when a fight broke out.

A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old were both transported to the hospital. Authorities did not release an update in their conditions.