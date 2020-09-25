x
Crime

2 teens injured in shooting at Rhoton Park in Carrollton

Officials said a large group of teens were at Rhoton Park when a fight broke out.
Two teens were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

Carrollton police said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at 2250 Ridgedale Drive. 

Officials said a large group of teens were at Rhoton Park when a fight broke out. 

A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old were both transported to the hospital. Authorities did not release an update in their conditions. 

Detectives said there are conducting several interviews with witnesses and the investigation is ongoing. 

