1 dead in road rage shooting near US 75 and Lemmon Avenue, Dallas police say

Traffic is backed up near the area.

Traffic is backed up on U.S. 75 northbound near Lemmon Avenue in Dallas as police investigate a road rage shooting in the area that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting near Hall Street and Lemmon Avenue around 4 p.m. Witnesses told officers somebody in one vehicle shot multiple rounds at another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that got shot at lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.