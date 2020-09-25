Crash involving 18-wheeler causes major traffic delays on I-30 at Cockrell Hill

As of 6 a.m., all westbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 30 at Cockrell Hill Road due to the accident.

A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing major traffic backups Friday morning in West Dallas.

At this time drivers are advised to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.

