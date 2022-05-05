1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person has died and another was injured in a shooting that happened in Fort Worth Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call on Eastland Street and found a person at the scene with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fort Worth police also said they believe the shooting caused "an injury accident," and the passenger of a vehicle was transported to a local hospital.
Details for this incident are limited and police are still investigating. Fort Worth homicide unit has been notified, the department said.
There were no further details available Thursday.