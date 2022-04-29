FWFD: Man wanted as person of interest for fire at Fort Worth scrap metal business

The fire department says the man is a person of interest to a fire and robbery that happened on April 9.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators with the Fort Worth Fire Department are looking for a person of interest related to a fire and burglary on April 9.

The fire happened a little after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. It happened at Ready Metals on Tension Drive and Dallas Avenue.

The Criminal Investigations department posted for photos of the person on social media. Anyone with information to help identify this person can call FWFD Arson Investigations at 817-392-6852 or 866-392-3922.

If you want to send an anonymous tip, you can either call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477, send a tip at 469TIPS.com, or text "TIP117 (your message)" to CRIMES (274637).