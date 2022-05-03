FWPD: Off-duty Fort Worth officer arrested in Benbrook, facing multiple assault charges

According to Fort Worth police, the officer is on "restricted duty" while they look into his charges.

BENBROOK, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department announced on Monday that one of their officers was arrested over the weekend.

That officer was identified as Benjamin Johnson. Fort Worth police said he was off-duty when he got arrested by the Benbrook Police Department.

Officer Johnson was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to FWPD. There's no information on what led up to his arrest on Sunday.

The following was written in the statement by Fort Worth PD:

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted."

Since learning about Johnson's arrest, Fort Worth police said they've opened an investigation. They're looking to collect and look over "the facts and circumstances surrounding these allegations."

In the meantime, the department said Officer Johnson is on "restricted duty" and has been stripped of his police power.