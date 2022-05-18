Fort Worth prison guard admits to sexually assaulting inmates

He was a former correctional officer at the Carswell Federal Medical Center and admitted to sexually abusing at least three inmates in October 2021, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Federal officials announced Wednesday that a former federal correctional officer pleaded guilty to sexually abusing multiple inmates in Fort Worth.

Luis Curiel, 47, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of sexual abuse of a ward, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Curiel abused his authority as a correctional officer and sexually abused several inmates under his supervision. Sexual abuse of inmates is never tolerated, and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to investigate and hold accountable those who engage in this kind of conduct,” said Cloey C. Pierce, special agent in charge of the Department of Justice office of the inspector general Dallas field office.

Curiel was a former Federal Bureau of Prisons correctional officer at the Carswell Federal Medical Center and admitted to sexually abusing at least three inmates, according to his plea papers. It said that, in October of 2021, Curiel met one inmate by a staff elevator and engaged in sexual acts with her in a nearby stairwell, and in that same month, engaged in sexual acts with two more inmates outside the same staff elevator.

At the time, all three victims were in official detention and under his custodial, supervisory, or disciplinary authority, federal officials said.