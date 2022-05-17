Irving man arrested, accused of sexually abusing multiple children, officials say

The suspect is accused of abusing multiple children between 2008 and 2022.

IRVING, Texas — Irving police arrested a man Tuesday who is charged with sexually assaulting multiple children over the past 14 years.

The suspect, Jose Aguado Robles, was charged with indecency with a child and is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old. The victim was being babysat by Robles’ daughter at the Agave Apartments in the 3300 block of Willow Creek Drive, police say.

Irving Police Spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said police began investigating Robles after two additional victims came forward, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, and accused Robles of sexually abusing them as well. The 10-year-old came forward independently with his parents, he added.

Reeves said one of the adult victims had overheard Robles telling others about how great a guy he was. When he told this to another person, the man confirmed he had been victimized by Robles as well and they both went to the police.

“He just hangs out in the apartment complex, tries to befriend young people, come across as a good guy,” Reeves said.

Additional charges will be coming Wednesday, Reeves added, including aggravated sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a young child under 14.

“We are certain there are multiple victims we have not contacted yet,” Reeves said.

The probable cause affidavit states the 10-year-old victim told police Robles had touched his penis over his clothes and squeezed it while they were in Robles’ living room.

All of Robles’ victims have been Hispanic males between the ages of 9 and 12, police say, and parents who lived at Tanner Place or Agave Apartments since 2008 who may have been in contact with Robles are being asked to talk to their children, family members and friends about Robles to make them aware of the situation.