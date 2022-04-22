x
Man accused of taking inappropriate photos, videos of women at Dallas grocery stores

Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to two separate incidents -- one at a Target and one at a Walmart.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of taking inappropriate videos and photos of women at grocery stores.

Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to two separate incidents. The first one occurred on April 21, at a Walmart located at 9301 Forest Lane, and the second one occurred on May 8 at a Target located at 2417 N. Haskell Avenue. 

Police said the suspect is possibly driving a silver or gray 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect’s location is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Carlos Cardenas at 214-671-3683 or email at carlos.cardenas@dallascityhall.com. Reference case numbers 070019-2022 and 081931-2022.

