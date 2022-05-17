Dallas police officer faces second child sexual assault charge, officials say

Dallas police said Tyrone William Jr. turned himself in on June 14, 2021, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer arrested last summer in connection to the sexual assault of a child is now facing a second charge after more victims came forward, officials said.

Dallas police said Tyrone William Jr. turned himself in on June 14, 2021, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was then placed on administrative leave, as an internal affairs investigation began.

Police said that, on June 21, 2021, additional victims were identified.

Following an investigation, the Dallas Police Department said another warrant was issued for Williams Jr. for a second charge of sexual assault of a child on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The department said Williams Jr. was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Dallas County jail.

Williams Jr. remains on administrative leave pending the result of an administrative investigation, DPD said.

Williams Jr. has worked with the Dallas Police Department since March 2009, officials said.