Dallas officer arrested on child sexual assault charge, officials say

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on Monday in connection to the sexual assault of a child, officials said.

Dallas police officials said Tyrone Williams Jr. was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a sexual assault of a child charge. The assault allegedly took place in Dallas, according to officials.

Williams has worked with the department since March 2009, officials said. He currently works with the South Central Patrol Division.

The officer has also been placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation is conducted.