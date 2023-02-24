Fort Worth police searching for carjacking suspect after pursuit

Police say the suspect stole a vehicle from a mother with her child in the backseat. He stole the vehicle after the child was removed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who stole a car from a mother in Fort Worth two weeks ago.

At about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 200 block of Bailey Avenue, police say the victim was unloading her children from her vehicle when the suspect approached her with a handgun and demanded the vehicle.

One child was still in the backseat, police say, and the mother pleaded to let her take the child out before he took her car. He complied, stealing the car after she removed the child.

The vehicle was found a few minutes later and a pursuit ensued, police say, but the suspect eluded officers.

Video shows the suspect abandon the vehicle in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Northern Cross Boulevard in Haltom City.

The suspect is described as being a white male of average height and build, possibly in his 30s, with dark, mid-length hair and unshaven. He was described initially wearing a purple TCU hoodie by the victim, but no longer has it on in the video.