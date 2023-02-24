Dallas father shot 13-year-old son through front door for 'acting up,' affidavit says

Randy Edwards, 53, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DALLAS — A Dallas father shot his 13-year-old son through their front door because he was misbehaving outside, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA.

Randy Edwards, 53, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 8400 block of Ellery Drive in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635.

The victim, who WFAA is not identifying because he is a juvenile, survived the shooting and was taken to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where he was in stable condition Thursday morning, police said.

Investigators interviewed the victim's sibling about what happened.

The sibling said the victim was outside "acting up" and throwing rocks at the house. The suspect, Randy Edwards, was inside cooking dinner and yelling at his son to stop, the sibling told police.

When the victim began hitting the front door with a stick, Edwards told him, "I'm not going to tell you again to stop acting up," according to the affidavit.

Another witness at the house told police that Edwards had told his son he'd shoot the window if he didn't stop misbehaving.

The victim kept throwing rocks at the house, and Edwards then took out a gun and fired into the front door, striking his son in the stomach, the affidavit said.

The witness said the victim ran across the street after getting shot and then collapsed in a yard.

By the time police arrived at the home, the suspect was gone. Officers found one spent shell casing at the scene.

Investigators later talked to the wife of the suspect - the victim's mom - who was not home when the shooting happened.