12-year-old in critical condition in Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS — A 12-year-old child was in critical condition after getting shot in northeast Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 8400 block of Ellery Drive in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a 12-year-old who had a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information about the case released. An update on the child's condition was not available Thursday morning. Police did not say how the child was shot.