Dallas police searching for suspect after 50-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle this week.
The department said officers were called to the incident at the intersection of Budtime Lane and North Masters Drive around 8:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Officers said, according to the preliminary investigation, Lajuanda Graves appeared to have crossed the southbound lanes of N. Masters when she was hit by a vehicle. Officers said the suspect vehicle did not stop after striking Graves. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPD is asking anyone with information concerning this crime, the involved vehicle or the suspect to contact Detective Valtadoros of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0018, or email Gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov.