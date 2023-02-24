Dallas police searching for suspect after 50-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle

The department said officers were called to the incident at the intersection of Budtime Lane and North Masters Drive around 8:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle this week.

Officers said, according to the preliminary investigation, Lajuanda Graves appeared to have crossed the southbound lanes of N. Masters when she was hit by a vehicle. Officers said the suspect vehicle did not stop after striking Graves. She was pronounced dead at the scene.